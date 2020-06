Big Al & Part-Time Justin kayaked together and things did not go well. Who do you think is at fault?

Listen at 7:30 and 8:30am CT for Florida Family Vacation Flashbacks and get that password!

Get more Kidd Nation content on your phone by following the team on Twitter and Instagram!

RELATED: Flashback: Part-Time Justin Is On Team Dr. Girlfriend

Big Al & Part-Time Justin’s Epic Kayak Fight! was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: