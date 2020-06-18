KKMS Daily News: Blake’s Birthday

Big Al reached out to his bestie for his birthday, J-Si killed the mood and Ana dropped some impressive sports knowledge…
Plus, Kellie decided she can live without THIS and a new podcast alert!
