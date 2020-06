How do you practice safe distancing while kissing? Easy! Through plexiglass!

Get more Kidd Nation content on your phone by following the team on Twitter and Instagram!

RELATED: Hear The KKMS Spongebob Squarepants Spectacular Auditions

RELATED: A Virtual Date with Keanu Reeves for a Good Cause

Safety Glass Kissing was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: