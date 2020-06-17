Danny Masterson, the actor best known for playing Hyde on Fox’s hit sitcom That ’70s Show in the late ’90s and early 2000s, was charged with rape in three separate alleged cases that took place from 2001 to 2003, Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacy announced.

A warrant was filed for Masterson’s arrest after he allegedly raped three women by force and assaulted them. The 44-year-old is accused of raping a 23-year-old woman between January and December 2001, and a 28-year-old woman in April of 2003 at his home. A different 23-year-old woman alleged that Masterson raped her after inviting her to his Hollywood Hills home between October and December of 2003.

He was not charged in two other sexual assault allegations due to insufficient evidence and statute of limitations. If convicted on all three of the charges he faces up to 45 years to life in prison.

He was booked into Los Angeles County Jail on Wednesday and released on bond around 2:45 p.m. PST. His bail was set at $3.3 million.

‘That 70’s Show’ Actor Danny Masterson Charged With 3 Counts Of Rape In Los Angeles was originally published on radionowhouston.com

