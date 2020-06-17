Big Al Mack got the sweetest gift and someone else got to reap the benefits!

Ana caused a scene at her house, Kellie has one thing to blame for these problems and Kinsey didn’t realize everyone could hear her reaction when she used a bidet.

Plus, who is going to Florida? Listen at 7:30 and 8:30am CT for Florida Family Vacation Flashbacks and get that password!

Get more Kidd Nation content on your phone by following the team on Twitter and Instagram!

MORE KKMS DAILY NEWS

KKMS Daily News: Did Big Al Get The House?

KKMS Daily News: Practice Makes Perfect

KKMS Daily News: Kellie’s Last Day?!

KKMS Daily News: The Greatest Gift Ever was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: