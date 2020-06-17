Radio One Remembers Grisel Barajas, Station Personality & Program Director

Monday the Radio One community suffered a great loss after learning about the passing of Grisel Barajas. Barajas served as Program Director as well as an on-air talent for Indianapolis’ La Grande 105.1. She was known for her fun spirit and always used her platform to help the community.

Radio One RVP, Deon Levingston said, “The sudden passing of Grisel Barajas has deeply shocked and saddened us. As the Program Director for LaGrande 105.1, Grisel was a valued colleague and trusted friend. She was taken away from us too soon and will be missed by all of us at Radio One Indianapolis and the entire Urban One family.We extend our heartfelt condolences to Grisel’s family and friends.”

New reporter, Rafael Sanchez, who worked with Grisel during her career in Indianapolis said in a statement, “Grisel Barajas was amazingly talented professional. Her enthusiasm and positivity were off the charts. I was honored to be her colleague and share the stage with her at several fundraisers. She loved her craft, the people she worked with, and the viewers she served in English and Spanish. My condolences to the Radio One Family and to her friends and family. Que descanse en paz- May She Rest in Peace.”

The Vice President of Programming at Urban One, Colby Tyner shared he sadness of Grisel’s passing on social media. In the post, he stated that the two would always have conversations about Immigration in America and why it was so important for Americans to help immigrants. He added, “this was her passion as an immigrant as as a successful Latina she used her platform to help her people”

The Radio One family continues to send our love and support to Grisel’s family during this time.

