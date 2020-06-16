The Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
Turn Up Your Father’s Day Cards!

Turn Up Tuesday 061620

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

Part-Time Justin explains the origin of the word “cocktail” and teaches everyone how to wow their dad with this drink. Plus, what are some good things that you can write on your Father’s Day card?

Close