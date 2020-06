It happens every weekday… Big Al drives along with someone in a blue Jeep… but who is this person?

Get more Kidd Nation content on your phone by following the team on Twitter and Instagram!

RELATED: KKMS Daily News: Did Big Al Get The House?

RELATED: Big Al Was Shot?!

RELATED: Big Al’s Dating Service

Blue Jeep Mystery Buddy was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: