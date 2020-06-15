Indy's Connection
Indy’s Connection: Making Art and Learning Racial Justice

This week, host Emily Metheny spoke with Hannah Aletheia, steering co-founder and steering committee member of the Indianapolis chapter of Showing Up For Racial Justice or Indy SURJ. With accountability partners of Indy 10 Black Lives Matter, Indiana Undocumented Youth Alliance, IMPD Transparency, American Indiana Movement Chapter of Indiana and Kentucky among more, SURJ works to organize and teach white people about racial justice and accountability.

For the second part of the show, artist Rebecca Robinson and St’art Up 317‘s Catherine Esselman talked about a project with PATTERN and The Arts Council of Indianapolis that has artists and businesses collaborating on temporary murals around downtown.

You can listen to Indy’s Connection Sundays at 6am on RadioNOW 100.9.

 

