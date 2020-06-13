Radio One Exclusives
Atlanta Police Chief Resigns After Rayshard Brooks Shot To Death By Police

Atlanta Protest Held In Response To Police Custody Death Of Minneapolis Man George Floyd

Source: Elijah Nouvelage / Getty

Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed by Atlanta police after an altercation at an Atlanta Wendy’s turned violent. According to WSBTV, Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields resigned Saturday after the video was released to the public.

The video of the incident hit twitter Friday night causing the scheduled Saturday protest downtown to swell even bigger. The video show Brooks struggling with police, then running away as an officer shoots Brooks in the back killing him.  The mayor released a statement saying she believed the shots were an “unnecessary use of deadly force” and she has demanded the officer be terminated. The officers name as not been released to the public and a GBI investigation is ongoing.

To watch the video click here  (the video is very graphic)

 

Atlanta Police Chief Resigns After Rayshard Brooks Shot To Death By Police  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Close