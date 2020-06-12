Entertainment News
Taylor Swift Wants ‘Racist’ Statues in Nashville Torn Down

Taylor Swift is on a mission to have her home state remove racist statues honoring "villains."

Taylor Swift is on a mission to have her home state remove racist statues honoring “villains.” The singer zeroed in on monuments in Nashville celebrating “racist historical figures who did evil things” today on Twitter.

Taylor says it makes her sick that men like Edward Carmack and Nathan Bedford Forrest are honored with statues in Tennessee continuing that they are both “despicable” figures who should be remembered and treated as such.

Taylor’s first target was Carmack’s statue. Before it was torn down by Black Lives Matter protesters it was sitting inside the state Capitol in Nashville. Tennessee has vowed to replace the toppled statue, which is part of state law, but Taylor says it’s a waste of state funds and missed opportunity to do the right thing.

Nathan Bedford Forrest was the Ku Klux Klan’s first grand wizard and a confederate general. Taylor called his statue a “monstrosity.” She says she’s tired of stomaching ‘Nathan Bedford Forrest Day’ in Tennessee, which until now was observed in the state each July 13.

Taylor is asking the Capitol Commission and Tennessee Historical Commission to stop fighting to preserve these monuments.

