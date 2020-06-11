Chloe
Home

Disney plans to reopen California theme parks in July

Disney is planning to reopen its Southern California theme parks in mid-July after a  four-month closure due to the COVID-19.

Advance reservations will be required for theme park visitors and capacity will be limited. Events that draw large crowds, such as parades and nighttime spectaculars, won’t return immediately and Disney characters will be in the parks but not available to meet with visitors Disney Parks, Experiences and Products said in a statement.

View this post on Instagram

 

Repost from @joshdamaro: I am so excited about today’s news announcing the proposed reopening dates for the Disneyland Resort! July 17 is such a special day for so many… myself included. I can’t wait to see you soon… and to watch as our Cast and Guests come together and make magic once again! #disneyland #welcome #reopening @disneyparksblog #cometogether

A post shared by Disney Parks Blog (@disneyparksblog) on

The plan to reopen the parks, which have been closed since March 14, is still pending government approval. California  recently announced plans to let many of its counties reopen gyms, bars and museums, but it hasn’t set a timeline for when amusement parks can reopen.

Mike Lyster, a spokesman for the city of Anaheim, welcomed news of the reopening after such a long closure, and said local officials are confident Disney can manage attendance and keep the surrounding community safe.

“Next to saving lives, recovery is the most important part of any incident,” he said. “It will be a major morale boost as we all look to go into a period of recovery.”

Dinsy , Disney California , Theme Park

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 1 year ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
Close