Disney plans to reopen California theme parks in July

Disney is planning to reopen its Southern California theme parks in mid-July after a four-month closure due to the COVID-19.

Advance reservations will be required for theme park visitors and capacity will be limited. Events that draw large crowds, such as parades and nighttime spectaculars, won’t return immediately and Disney characters will be in the parks but not available to meet with visitors Disney Parks, Experiences and Products said in a statement.

The plan to reopen the parks, which have been closed since March 14, is still pending government approval. California recently announced plans to let many of its counties reopen gyms, bars and museums, but it hasn’t set a timeline for when amusement parks can reopen.

Mike Lyster, a spokesman for the city of Anaheim, welcomed news of the reopening after such a long closure, and said local officials are confident Disney can manage attendance and keep the surrounding community safe.

“Next to saving lives, recovery is the most important part of any incident,” he said. “It will be a major morale boost as we all look to go into a period of recovery.”

