Watch: Serena Williams’ Cutest Moments With Her Adorable Daughter

Get ready to have baby fever!

Serena Williams shared the cutest moment between her and her 2-year daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.

In a video posted to Instagram captioned, “Keeping Busy,” the two can be seen dressed up as Belle from Beauty and the Beast performing Disney songs.

Serena has been blessing us with adorable videos of her and Alexis the last few months and we can’t get enough. Check out their morning routine as well as other performance videos.

