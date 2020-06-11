The Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
eBay Price Is Right

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

We stumbled across some Kidd Kraddick show goodies on eBay! Can we correctly guess how much these items are going for?

“The Mommy Test” CD 2005

Kinsey’s “I Love Shoes That Rock” Shirt

DISH NATION – 11×17 Original Promo TV Poster

Kidd Kraddick In The Morning (AUTOGRAPHED) Signed Shirt

Tim Halperin Signed 4×6 Photo

“Save That!” CD 2004

Rude Awakenings by Kidd Kraddick

