Nick’s indulgence is soon to turn into an emergency. Kellie is in a rush to get this done… And Trey shares some very shocking news!

Plus, someone just effortlessly became Tik Tok famous! Part-Time Justin gets creative during a crisis and Big Al is getting into politics?

Get more Kidd Nation content on your phone by following the team on Twitter and Instagram!

MORE KKMS DAILY NEWS

KKMS Daily News: Honey #One Returns

KKMS Daily News: Crime Syndicate

KKMS Daily News: Kellie’s Last Day?! was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: