Here’s a good way to get close to someone… Plus, today’s Turn Up drink is called “Call Me By Your Name” for gay pride month!

Get more Kidd Nation content on your phone by following the team on Twitter and Instagram!

RELATED: Turn Up Tuesday: Turn Up The Bright Side!

RELATED: How To Turn Up With Zoom Games

Turn Up Tuesday: Turn Up Your Intimacy Level! was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: