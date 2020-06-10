IMPD Identifies Officer Involved In Dreasjon ‘Sean’ Reed Shooting

Last week the family of Dreasjon Reed–who was killed by Indianapolis Metro Police officers while recording live on Facebook–held a public press conference where they asked for the names of the officers that were involved to be released.

IMPD has identified the officer who shot Reed in early May as Officer Dejoure Mercer. Mercer has been with the department for four years. IMPD says Mercer has no violations in his discipline records.

The department also identified Officer Steven Scott as the officer disciplined for his “closed casket” remark overheard as Reed streamed on Facebook Live. Scott has been with IMPD for 15 years.

The case is currently being investigated.

Source: WISH-TV

