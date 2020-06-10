Lizzo Calls Out Body Shamers: “I Am Beautiful”

Lizzo is not afraid to let the world know that she loves herself.

In a recent TikTok video the Grammy award winner showed herself working out while also calling out body shamers. She captioned the video,”If you’re not a fat shamer… keep scrolling… ok now that all the fat shamers are here.” She then went on to inform critics that she works out for herself and not anyone else.

She said,

“Hey, so I’ve been working out consistently for the last five years, and it may come as a surprise to some of y’all that I’m not working out to have your ideal body type,” Lizzo said in her video message, which showed footage from her workouts. “I’m working out to have my ideal body type, and you know what type that is? None of your f–king business, because I am beautiful, I am strong, I do my job and I stay on my job.”

“So next time you wanna come to somebody and judge them, whether they drink kale smoothies or eat McDonald’s or work out or not work out, how about you look at your own f–king self and worry about your own goddamn body.”

