Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Billie Eilish is Tired of Being Called a Pop Star

Billie Eilish spoke out against the double standard that exists in music in a new interview with British GQ.

When asked about Tyler’s response to a question about categorization at the 2020 Grammy awards, Eilish didn’t hold back.

“I have always hated categories,” Eilish said. “I hate when people say, ‘Oh, you look like “blank.” You sound like “blank.”‘ It was such a cool thing Tyler said. I agree with him about that term.”

18-year-old Billie said “Don’t judge an artist off the way someone looks or the way someone dresses,” the “Bad Guy” singer continued. “Wasn’t Lizzo in the Best R&B category that night? I mean, she’s more pop than I am.”

She even admitted that she partially agreed with people who said she only won her five Grammy’s because she was white.

Billie did emphasized that she still worked hard to get to where she was now “Truth is, they can say whatever they like, but don’t undermine all the hard work it took for me to get here.”

This isn’t the first time Billie has called out racism. She has called out the music industry and the country on all of her social media platforms.

View this post on Instagram

I WANT THINGS TO BE DIFFERENT

A post shared by BILLIE EILISH (@billieeilish) on

On Saturday, the 18-year-old singer slammed the “All Lives Matter” movement on Instagram, telling followers, “”IF I HEAR ONE MORE WHITE PERSON SAY ‘aLL liVeS maTtEr’ ONE MORE F—ING TIME IM GONNA LOSE MY F—ING MIND.”

 

Billie Eilish , gq , Music

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 1 year ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
Close