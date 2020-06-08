Billie Eilish is Tired of Being Called a Pop Star

Billie Eilish spoke out against the double standard that exists in music in a new interview with British GQ.

When asked about Tyler’s response to a question about categorization at the 2020 Grammy awards, Eilish didn’t hold back.

“I have always hated categories,” Eilish said. “I hate when people say, ‘Oh, you look like “blank.” You sound like “blank.”‘ It was such a cool thing Tyler said. I agree with him about that term.”

18-year-old Billie said “Don’t judge an artist off the way someone looks or the way someone dresses,” the “Bad Guy” singer continued. “Wasn’t Lizzo in the Best R&B category that night? I mean, she’s more pop than I am.”

She even admitted that she partially agreed with people who said she only won her five Grammy’s because she was white.

Billie did emphasized that she still worked hard to get to where she was now “Truth is, they can say whatever they like, but don’t undermine all the hard work it took for me to get here.”

This isn’t the first time Billie has called out racism. She has called out the music industry and the country on all of her social media platforms.

On Saturday, the 18-year-old singer slammed the “All Lives Matter” movement on Instagram, telling followers, “”IF I HEAR ONE MORE WHITE PERSON SAY ‘aLL liVeS maTtEr’ ONE MORE F—ING TIME IM GONNA LOSE MY F—ING MIND.”

