IMPD Investigating An Incident Where A Minivan Hit Protesters On Monument Circle

Indianapolis

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating an incident caught on camera where a a minivan is seen hitting protesters at Monument Circle Monday night.

According to the Police Department, the area had been opened for traffic. Protesters had moved into the street where the incident occurred.

At this time, several people have been brought in for questioning with IMPD. Police also say the driver is cooperating and speaking with officers.

Aftermath Of Police Brutality Protests In Downtown Indianapolis

Protests Over The Death Of George Floyd

Indianapolis Protesters Marched To Gov. Holcomb’s Residence Monday

