What Is Teletherapy?

Welcome back to Coping With Quarantine, with Jules and Dr. Kelsea Visalli where the two sit down to have important conversations about mental health.

Have you ever heard of Teletherapy? Teletherapy is the online delivery of speech, occupational, and mental health therapy services via high-resolution, live video conferencing. Dr. Kelsea shares more about Teletherapy, how it can help during the current times, and how it all works.

Check out other topics discussed on Coping with Quarantine:

Coping With Quarantine: Debunking Therapy Myths

Coping With Quarantine: Managing Stress

Coping With Quarantine: Intuitive Eating

Coping With Quarantine: Tips For Managing Your Mental Health

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: