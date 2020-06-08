Indy's Connection
Indy’s Connection: Indy Pride and Downtown Indy

This week, host Emily Metheny spoke with Chris Handberg, Executive Director of Indy Pride, and Tiffany Hanson, Director of Marketing and Communications of Indy Pride, about Pride Month and recent events. They talked about how the pandemic shifted events virtually earlier this year before the organization cancelled the events in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter Movement and the process behind the decision.

Tiffany also shared the details for Indy Pride’s scholarships, including a new  memorial scholarship in honor of Cary Thomas. The deadline to apply is July 5, 2020.

For the second part of the show, Bob Schultz, Senior V.P. of Marketing and Events for Downtown Indy, Inc., talked about how the organization has been supporting local businesses during the pandemic and the events following the protests at the end of May. 

You can listen to Indy’s Connection every Sunday at 6am on RadioNOW 100.9.

 

 

 

downtown indy , indianapolis , indy pride , indy's connection , metheny

