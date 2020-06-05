Indy
Marion County Will Be Under Curfew Order Friday & Saturday

Indianapolis

According to Mayor Joe Hogsett’s office, Marion County will be under a curfew order on both Friday and Saturday nights. The order starts at 8PM both nights and ends at 6AM the following mornings.

During those hours, people will not be allowed to travel either on public streets or be in public places,  unless for essential circumstances. Those circumstances are: travel to and from work, seeking medical care, fleeing from dangerous circumstances, members of law enforcement, news media, local public officials conducting necessary work, and homeless individuals.

Close