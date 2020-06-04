Someone wrote a letter to J-Si, the family drama expert. The title was a little confusing until they explained their situation… When is it the right time to tell your kid that their dad isn’t their biological father?

Get more Kidd Nation content on your phone by following the team on Twitter and Instagram!

RELATED: Kinsey Wishes J-Si Wouldn’t Have Told That!

RELATED: J-SI Wants Another World Record

J-Si, The Family Drama Expert was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: