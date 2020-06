Nick discovered the silver lining of being in quarantine, even when he received some bad news.

Sign up to donate stem cells and bone marrow HERE!

Plus, each weekday listen at 7:40am CT and 8:40am CT for us to call out 3 names of people who signed up!

Get more Kidd Nation content on your phone by following the team on Twitter and Instagram!

Nick’s Donor Update was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: