Family of Dreasjon Reed Says He Did Not Shoot At Police, Calls For Independent Investigation

In early May, Dreasjon "Sean" Reed was shot and killed by IMPD. The entire encounter was caught live on Facebook. After Reed was shot, the live kept playing where one IMPD officer can be heard saying, "looks like it's gonna be a closed casket, homie." Many were outraged and disappointed with the police department.

Wednesday, the mother of Reed, Demetree Wynn, and the family’s attorneys held a press conference in which they called for an independent investigation of the shooting.

Since the fatal shooting, police have stated that Reed and an IMPD officer exchanged gunfire before he was fatally shot. No police officers were hurt. However, the family’s attorney says that claims from IMPD that Reed shot at IMPD officers is not true and that they have evidence to prove their statement.

“Dreasjon Reed, Sean Reed, did not shoot a gun, did not point a gun, did not brandish a gun at an officer,” said Fatima Johnson, one of the family’s attorneys.

The family’s other attorney, Swaray Conteh is also asking that the police “release the names of the person who shot at Dreasjon Reed and the officer who made that awful comment about closed casket. We need his name I swear to investigate into the background of these people.”

The officer heard making the statement has been suspended according to IMPD. But his identity still remains unknown to the public and the family.

The family also wants the coroner’s report as well as the names of every officer that was on the scene within 30 minutes of the incident. Following the conference, IMPD Chief Randal Taylor also called for an independent prosecutor.