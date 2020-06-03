Radio One Exclusives
Watch Here: The MBK Alliance Town Hall With Obama

President Obama Announces Retirement Nat'l Security Adviser James Jones

Watch Live as President Obama and the MBK Alliance have an important conversation about reimagining policing in the wake of continued violence.

Obama will be joined by:

Hon. Eric H. Holder, Jr.

Former U.S. Attorney General, Obama Administration

Rashad Robinson

President, Color of Change

Brittany Packnett Cunningham

NBC News and MSNBC Contributor; Co-Founder, Campaign Zero;

Former Member, President Obama’s 21st Century Policing Task Force

Phillipe Cunningham

City Council Representative, Ward 4, City of Minneapolis

Playon Patrick

Youth Leader, MBK Columbus, OH; Incoming Freshman, The Ohio State University

Watch the town hall here:

 

