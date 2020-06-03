Entertainment News
Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Donate $200,000 to NAACP Legal Defense Fund

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds both shared a statement on Instagram after donating money to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund in response to the nation wide Black Lives protests.

The couple both posted the same statement on their Instagram accounts, announcing they had donated $200,000 to the NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) Legal Defense Fund. The statement also acknowledged how they are educating themselves to better help those oppressed by racial bias.

“We’ve never had to worry about preparing our kids for different rules of law or what might happen if we’re pulled over in the car” they added that the two “want to educate ourselves about other people’s experiences and talk to our kids about everything, all of it, especially our own complicity.”

"Pokemon Detective Pikachu" U.S. Premiere

Source: Mark Sagliocco / Getty

Ryan and Blake married in 2012 and share three daughters: James, 5, Inez, 3, and a baby girl born last fall whose name hasn’t been announced.

The couples statement comes as protests over police violence continue all over the country. U.S. cities like Los Angeles, New York and Atlanta, where curfews have been implemented as means to stop the encounters between demonstrators and police, some of which have turned violent.

Ryan said that their donation is “just a start” and that they “want to use our privilege and platform to be an ally and play a part in easing pain for so many who feel as though this grand experiment is failing them.”

