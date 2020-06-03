Radio One Exclusives
We Are One: More Than Just A Hashtag Townhall Thursday, June 4th 8pm

Urban One Town Hall Meeting

Join us live Thursday, June 4th at 8pm as we have a conversation about the current political and racial climate. The Townhall will feature Sybil Wilkes, Russ Parr, Angie Ange, Derrick Johnson, Marc Morial, Rev Gayle Fisher Stewart, Willie More Jr, Erica Campbell, Rickey Smiley, Bakari Sellers, and Mahisha Dellinger. We will stream live right here Thursday, June 4th at 8pm. Invite your friends, let’s talk, let’s come up with solutions, and let’s heal.

“We grieve with the Floyd family over the tragic murder of George Floyd and stand in solidarity with our brothers and sisters who demonstrate and cry out for justice, which is long overdue,” said Urban One Founder and Chairwoman Cathy Hughes. “Urban One has always provided a forum for these kinds of discussions, and we will continue in that 40-year old tradition. It is our responsibility to ensure that our community, especially our youth, not only have a voice but are also made aware of the tactics being used to hijack and discredit the protests to shift the narrative and support a sinister political agenda.”

WATCH LIVE HERE JUNE 4TH 8PM

