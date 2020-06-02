Indy
Mayor Issues Tuesday Curfew For Marion County

Marion County will have a curfew that starts at 9PM

Tuesday, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett announced a curfew order for Marion County that starts at 9PM and last until 6 AM on Wednesday, June 3.

The only exceptions to the order are for: traveling to work, seeking medical care, fleeing from dangerous circumstances, law enforcement, news media, federal, state or local public officials conducting necessary work, and homeless individuals

“On a day designated for the exercise of the people’s power over their government, it is vital that we do our part to protect that exercise amid a challenging time for our city and our nation,” said Mayor Hogsett. “We continue to reevaluate how best to ensure the peaceful exercise of constitutional rights in our city. My continued thanks go out to Marion County residents who abide by these orders, as well as members of law enforcement who help keep our community safe.”

June 2 is primary election day in Indiana. If you need information on voting, click here. 

