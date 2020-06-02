Indy's Connection
Indy’s Connection: 21st Century Scholars Pre-College Academy

This week, host Emily Metheny spoke with Julia Jennings, Director of Community and School Partnerships at Indiana University, about a new program initiative to help students in underrepresented communities learn more about pursing higher education. Partnering with the Indiana Commission on Higher Education and with support from the IU’s Women’s Philanthropy Leadership Council, virtual workshops are scheduled until June 13 with topics including how to pay for college.

The 21st Century Scholars Pre-College Academy workshops run Saturdays 10 am to 11:30am until June 13. You can register online at go.iu.edu/makecollegeafforable, or you can call 812-856-5935.

Parents and guardians can register their students for 21st Century Scholars by June 30th of the students 8th grade year. You can find more information online at learnmoreindiana.org.

For the second part of the show, we revisit the interview with Dr. Ukamaka Oruche. We talked about how mental health is being effected by the Coronavirus and how people can support their friends and family members. She also gave resources to get help for substance abuse and domestic violence.

If you are in need of help, you can call 2-1-1, and someone will connect you with resources and organizations in your area.

You can listen to Indy’s Connection every Sunday at 6am on RadioNOW 100.9.

21st century scholars , indy's connection , mental health , metheny

