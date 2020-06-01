Entertainment News
Lord of the Rings Zoom Reunion!

One zoom call to rule them all. Yes that was nerdy but hi I am a nerd and I am SUPER HAPPY this happened!!!

As Zoom reunions go, this was by far one of the best ones! Yes I am super biased but it was still awesome! Just about the entire cast of The Lord of the Rings gathered their Zoom screens together for a reunion nearly two decades after the end of the epic fantasy film trilogy.

The call included: Elijah Wood (Frodo), Sam Astin (Sam), Dominic Monaghan (Merry), Billy Boyd (Pippin), Orlando Bloom (Legolas), Sir Ian McKellan (Gandalf), Viggo Mortensen (Aragorn), Sean Bean (Boromir), John Rhys-Davies (Gimli), Andy Serkis (Gollum), Liv Tyler (Arwen), Miranda Otto (Eowyn), Karl Urban (Eomer) and writers and director Peter Jackson and Fran Walsh.

This all thanks to Josh Gad (If you don’t know him he is Olaf in Frozen.) He’s been taking it upon himself to bring nostalgia to all of us stuck at home in lockdown, as well as raise money for COVID-19 relief efforts.

This series is called Reunited Apart. So far he has reunited casts of movies and TV shows from the ’70s and ’80s. Including The Goonies, Back to the Future, and Splash.

