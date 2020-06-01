Indy
Former Indiana University Football Player Chris Beaty Killed In Downtown Indianapolis Shooting

Former Indiana University football player Chris Beaty was shot and killed in Indianapolis over the weekend during the George Floyd protests.

According to police reports, 38-year-old Beaty was shot multiple times right before midnight on Saturday. The incident occurred near the intersection of Talbot and Vermont streets. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Beaty’s shooting was one of multiple that occurred this past weekend in Indianapolis. The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified Beaty and 18-year-old Dorian Murrell as the two victims killed in separate shootings over the weekend.

IMPD confirmed Sunday to the Indianapolis Star that one arrest has been made in connection to the fatal shootings, but officials did not say which of the two shootings the suspect was involved in.

Beaty played for Indiana University from 2000-2004 and was loved by many in the Indianapolis community. After his time spent at IU, Beaty went on to manage nightclubs. He also had several other entrepreneurial ventures. Recently Beaty helped launch a company selling face masks during the COVID-19 pandemic, called Worldwide Masks.

Friends, family, and supporters of Beaty took to social media to share their condolences.

Source: The Indy Star.

