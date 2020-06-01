Former Indiana University Football Player Chris Beaty Killed In Downtown Indianapolis Shooting

Former Indiana University football player Chris Beaty was shot and killed in Indianapolis over the weekend during the George Floyd protests.

According to police reports, 38-year-old Beaty was shot multiple times right before midnight on Saturday. The incident occurred near the intersection of Talbot and Vermont streets. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Beaty’s shooting was one of multiple that occurred this past weekend in Indianapolis. The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified Beaty and 18-year-old Dorian Murrell as the two victims killed in separate shootings over the weekend.

IMPD confirmed Sunday to the Indianapolis Star that one arrest has been made in connection to the fatal shootings, but officials did not say which of the two shootings the suspect was involved in.

Beaty played for Indiana University from 2000-2004 and was loved by many in the Indianapolis community. After his time spent at IU, Beaty went on to manage nightclubs. He also had several other entrepreneurial ventures. Recently Beaty helped launch a company selling face masks during the COVID-19 pandemic, called Worldwide Masks.

Friends, family, and supporters of Beaty took to social media to share their condolences.

Former Indiana head football coach Cam Cameron on Chris Beaty… pic.twitter.com/GY0bBnAb2P — Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) June 1, 2020

We are saddened by the tragic loss of Chris Beaty. RIP #96. pic.twitter.com/WzMALbmLhS — Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) June 1, 2020

Chris Beaty has been a friend to me from the moment I moved to Indianapolis when I was 20 years old. He was always cultivating ideas of how to move our city forward how to positively showcase the Hoosier state to the world. Senseless violence has taken one of the best of us🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/ibedTLzM4Q — Rachel Bogle (@rachelbogle) June 1, 2020

Source: The Indy Star.

See Also:

WATCH HERE: Gov. Eric J. Holcomb Speaks On Recent Events

Day 2 Of Protests In Indianapolis In Response To Police Injustices

Former Indiana University Football Player Chris Beaty Killed In Downtown Indianapolis Shooting was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: