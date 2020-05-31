Indy
Overnight Shootings Leave 3 Dead In Indianapolis

According to WISH-TV and IMPD, three people have lost their lives in 3 separate shootings overnight. Police say that none of the incidents involved the police. It is still unclear what led to the fatal shootings.

Slightly before midnight, officers were called to the area of Talbot and Vermont on reports of a person shot. When they arrived to the scene they found a man who was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The man later died at the scene.

Around 2:30 AM, another person was shot and killed near East Market Street and North Pennsylvania Street–not too far from the first shooting.

Shortly after, police reported two people had been shot in the area of 38th Street and Orchard Avenue on the city’s near north side. One person died due to injuries sustained from the shooting.

We will continue to update this story as more details become available.

