‘Due to recent events’ Greenwood Park Mall closes

According to WISH-TV and Greenwood Police Department Assistant Chief of Police, Matthew Fillenwarth, Greenwood Mall is closing due to “recent events.”

The mall closed its doors at 12noon on Saturday with no word on when they will reopen. Other than that, no official details were available on the closing of the mall. Greenwood police however stated, that they are “monitoring the current situation closely with Simon Property Group and other local agencies.”

