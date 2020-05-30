Indy
'Due to recent events' Greenwood Park Mall closes

Midsection Of Woman Using Mobile Phone In City

Source: S Rawu Th Ni Rothr / EyeEm / Getty

According to WISH-TV and Greenwood Police Department Assistant Chief of Police, Matthew Fillenwarth, Greenwood Mall is closing due to “recent events.”

The mall closed its doors at 12noon on Saturday with no word on when they will reopen. Other than that, no official details were available on the closing of the mall. Greenwood police however stated, that they are “monitoring the current situation closely with Simon Property Group and other local agencies.”

For more on this story, visit WISH-TV

Watch Here: Mayor Joe Hogsett Addresses Indianapolis Protests

Indianapolis Protests For George Floyd Started Peaceful, Then Took A Turn

greenwood , Greenwood Mall , indianapolis

