Indy
HomeIndy

Indianapolis Protests For George Floyd Started Peaceful, Then Took A Turn

TOPSHOT-US-POLITICS-POLICE-JUSTICE-RACISM

Source: SETH HERALD / Getty

Across the country people are outraged by the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police. Floyd’s story is one of many that the African American community has had to bear. Recently, Indianapolis faced its own injustice as Dreasjon “Sean” Reed was shot and killed by IMPD.

Friday, protesters banned together to march at Monument Circle in downtown Indianapolis. The protests started as a peaceful statement from local residents, but later ended with tension. As close to 100 protesters were present when police used tear gas to manage the crowd.

Nearby restaurant and business storefront windows were also broken as protestors moved toward the statehouse.

Prior to the protests, it was announced that the Minneapolis officer seen kneeling on Floyd’s neck–prior to his passing–was arrested.

Indianapolis Protests For George Floyd Started Peaceful, Then Took A Turn  was originally published on hot963.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 1 year ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
Close