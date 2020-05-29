Entertainment News
Camila Cabello Opens Up About Mental Health Struggles

Camila Cabello opens up about mental health and talks OCD in a new essay ‘I was desperate for relief.’

Camila Cabello opens up about mental health and talks OCD in a new essay 'I was desperate for relief.'

It’s not new to Camila’s fans to be exposed to the singers feelings in her songs, but now they’re getting yet another perspective into her personality thanks to an essay she wrote for WSJ Magazine. In her essay Camila talks about her struggles with obsessive-compulsive disorder and anxiety.

She made a point to that there is a difference between her Instagram page and her real life. Camila admitted that while it often seems like things are amazing for her online those are only highlights.

Camila wrote “Here’s what there ​aren’t​ pictures of from the last year: me crying in the car talking to my mom about how much anxiety and how many symptoms of OCD I was experiencing”

She decided to open up now in honour of Mental Health Awareness Month, after she realized keeping things locked away were making her feel even worse. Camila encourages her fans to do the same.

“We live in a culture that pursues an unattainable perfection,” she wrote. “Social media can make us feel like we should be as perfect as everybody else seems to be. Far from being a sign of weakness, owning our struggles and taking the steps to heal is powerful.”

Camila says she’s managing much better due to coping techniques like cognitive behavioural therapy, meditation and breathing exercises. She says that she now feels healthy and the most connected to herself that she’s ever been.

