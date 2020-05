Bringing you the hard hitting news right from our homes, there’s another KiddNation Investigation… and can you put your foot in your mouth??

Get more Kidd Nation content on your phone by following the team on Twitter and Instagram!

MORE KKMS DAILY NEWS

RELATED: KKMS Daily News: Ugly Babies Debate

RELATED: KKMS Daily News: Welcome To The Family

RELATED: KKMS Daily News: Potty Humor

KKMS Daily News: Crime Syndicate was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: