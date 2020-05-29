Jules
Coping With Quarantine: Debunking Therapy Myths

Coping With Quarantine (Generic)

Coping With Quarantine is a weekly series where Jules talks with Psychologist, Dr. Kelsea Visalli about various topics related to mental health and quarantine! This week they talk about therapy myths. We all have heard myths about therapy and you may not know what to believe. So, we are here to help.

Watch as Visalli breaks down the biggest therapy myths and how you can help better your mental health while in quarantine.

