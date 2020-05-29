National
National

Minneapolis Protestors Set Fire To Police Station [VIDEO]

Protests Continue Over Death Of George Floyd, Killed In Police Custody In Minneapolis

Source: Scott Olson / Getty

A third night of protests in Minneapolis erupt, protesting the death of George Floyd. Protestors continued to set fire to more businesses throughout the night as Police were nowhere on the scene.

 

The protestors eventually set fire to the Minneapolis Police Department’s 3rd Precinct building. According to authorities protestors forcibly entered the Police department, but all personnel was evacuated prior to the incident.  After protestors took the 3rd Precinct, they set off what was seen as celebratory fireworks. Check out the video below…

Violent protests also took place in St. Paul, MN as looters took to the stores and set fires. No charges have been filed against any of the officers involved in the killing of George Floyd, but the officers have been fired.

Minneapolis Protestors Set Fire To Police Station [VIDEO]  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

