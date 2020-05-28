Ohhhh still can’t believe that we got to talk to Rudy Pankow, JJ from Outer Banks!! Sorry Emma Kelly if your mom embarrassed you there!

We talked about his big move to LA, his regret since being in quarantine… and what is the plan for season 2?

Rudy Pankow From ‘Outer Banks’ Talks Season 2 Plans! was originally published on radionowhouston.com

