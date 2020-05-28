Indy
Here’s What To Know About Stage 3 Of The Reopen Plan For Indianapolis

Indianapolis City Skyline, Indiana

Source: Darwin Fan / Getty

The city of Indianapolis is slowly reopening. On Wednesday, Mayor Joe Hogsett and Dr. Virginia Caine of Marion County Health announced their modified stage 3 plan to the Back on Track plan issued by Gov. Holcomb.

Starting June 1, Stage 3 Will Begin With The Following Restrictions: 

  • The limit on public gatherings will increase to 50 people.
  • Non-essential retail, including malls, can operate at 75% capacity.
  • Indoor dining can resume at 50% capacity.
  • Personal services such as salons, tanning, and tattoo parlors will reopen by appointment only. Staff and patrons are required to wear PPE.
  • Gyms, fitness centers, no contact sports, and pools can open at 50% percent capacity with special sanitation measures in place.
  • While the state’s plan allowed additional places to reopen, Marion County’s plan will continue to keep places like movie theaters, arcades, bowling alleys and bars closed. 

Source: WISH-TV

Celebs Doing Great Things During The Coronavirus Pandemic

Close