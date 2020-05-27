The Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
Love Letters To Kellie: The Lying Pothead

Love Letters To Kellie

You gotta watch out for those liars! What else have they been lying about? Plus, an unhappy girlfriend likes what she sees on Tinder!

Plus, a new “Love Letters to Kellie… the Podcast” episode released each Wednesday!

Love Letters To Kellie: The Lying Pothead

