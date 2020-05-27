Class of 2020! Tune Into Our No Cap Graduation Party

We know the impact of COVID-19 has affected a lot of plans for the world–especially they class of 2020. We at RadioNow 100.9 want to honor the Class of 2020 and their accomplishments. So, we are throwing you all a virtual graduation party!

Join on on Friday, June 5 starting at 7PM on Instagram Live as DJ Indiana Jones and DJ Gabby Love play your favorite hits while Jules, The Kidd Kraddick Morning Show, and The Tino Cochino Radio Show keep you entertained. Some of your favorite celebs will also be jumping on to say congrats! Don’t miss it!

