Trump Wants To Shut Down Social Media Platforms After Getting Fact Checked

Republican Presidential Candidates Hold Third Debate In Colorado

Source: Justin Sullivan / Getty

President Trump frequently uses Twitter to express his feelings and disdain for others. But after getting fact checked by Twitter, Trump is looking to shut down social media platforms.

On Monday, the President tweeted misinformation about mail-in voting and Twitter quickly labeled his tweet with a message that read “Get the facts about mail-in ballots.”  The label links off to a page from Twitter that informs users his claims “are unsubstantiated, according to CNN, Washington Post and others.”

In March Twitter rolled out a new system where they added warnings on tweets with COVID-19-related misinformation. In May, they began adding a new label to tweets “containing synthetic and manipulated media.” 

Just hours after the label appeared on his tweet, Trump went back on Twitter to share his thoughts. He accused the platform of interfering with the 2020 Presidential Election and “stifling free speech.”

He later added that Republicans feel that social media platforms silence conservative’s voices and they will be strongly regulating/closing social media platforms.

Trump Wants To Shut Down Social Media Platforms After Getting Fact Checked  was originally published on hot963.com

