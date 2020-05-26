Coronavirus In Indy
Indy’s Connection: Mental Health Awareness Month and Helping Hamilton Humane Help Animals

This week, host Emily Metheny talked with Julie Harden, Chapter Administrator of the Greater Indianapolis Chapter of NAMI, The National Alliance on Mental Illness. Julie explained how our area has its own branch of the national organization and what it means to have a month dedicated to awareness for mental health.

The phone number for the National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-7233.

The phone number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255 (TALK).

If you are in need of help, you can call 2-1-1, and someone will connect you with resources and organizations in your area.

For the second part of the show, Megan Bousley, Marketing and Communications Specialist for the Humane Society for Hamilton County, joined to talk about the dates and details for their annual events Woofstock Survivor 5K and Dog Walk and Wine, Wags and Whiskers. Megan also explained how adoptions are happening as the state continues to open and how to stay safe while being active with your pets.

You can listen to Indy’s Connection Sunday mornings at 6 on RadioNOW 100.9.

