Someone extended their family over the weekend! Trey’s competitive nature got the best of him and what was PTJ up to over the weekend?

Plus, J-Si made a scene when he ventured out in public. Ana is forced to give a straight answer and Nick’s kid-free night!

Get more Kidd Nation content on your phone by following the team on Twitter and Instagram!

MORE KKMS DAILY NEWS

05.21 – KKMS Daily News: Potty Humor

05.20 – KKMS Daily News: The Struggle Is Real

05.19 – KKMS Daily News: Allen’s New Hobby

KKMS Daily News: Welcome To The Family was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: