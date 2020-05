This weekend would have been race weekend. Since the Indy 500 has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kidd Kraddick Morning Show decided to hold their own “Kidd Nation 500!” Winners drink milk, so it’s only fitting that the Kidd Nation 500 involved chugging milk. Who is going to Win? J-Si, Kellie Rasberry, Big Al Mack, or Ana? Check it out below!

The Indy 500 has been rescheduled for Sunday, August 23rd.

