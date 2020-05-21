Indy
The Indianapolis Public Library Offering Curbside Pickup

In an effort to continue to keep our community educated, the Indianapolis Public Library will be offering safe social distance curbside pickup. Residents will be able to pickup reading material at five of their locations from 10:00am – 6:00pm, every day except Saturdays.

The curbside pickup locations are:

In order to take advantage of this service, you must:

  1. Place a hold by calling one of the branches listed above or by logging into our online catalog. Make sure to set the pickup location as one of the five curbside branches listed above. (You can edit your pickup location in My Settings > Account Preferences.)
  2. When you get notified that your hold is in, call that branch during business hours to let them know when you are planning to pick up your materials. Staff will prepare your pickup. (This is important so they can safely get your materials ready.)
  3. Park your vehicle and call again to let staff know you have arrived. Tell them your name, last four digits of your Library Card, and description of your vehicle. A staff member will bring your hold out to a table or cart in a plastic bag. Remain in your vehicle or stay at least 6 feet away from the tables until the employee places the bag(s) on the table and heads back inside the branch.
  4. Once the staff member has cleared the area and is socially distant, leave your vehicle and grab your bag.

For more information, visit the library website here. 

