Did J-Si break another world record?! Well… much like his LEGO walk record, it was short-lived.

Get more Kidd Nation content on your phone by following the team on Twitter and Instagram!

RELATED: California Teen Soars High, Breaks Aviation World Record

RELATED: Watch Al Roker’s ‘Rokerthon’ As He Attempts To Break 34-Hour Weather Broadcast Guinness World Record!

J-SI Wants Another World Record was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: